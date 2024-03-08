Friday, March 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mehran University approves budget of Rs4817.538m for 2023-24

APP
March 08, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The 42nd Senate meeting of Mehran University of Engineering and Tech­nology Jamshoro was held under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Taha Hussain Ali. In the meeting, a budget of 4817.538 mil­lion rupees was presented and ap­proved for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Director Finance Zeeshan Ahmed Memon while presenting the budget, stated that 2879.309 million rupees have been allocated for the salaries and other facilities of employees, professors, and officers, and 780.190 million rupees have been earmarked for retired employees. Additionally, 1158.038 million rupees have been allocated for other expenses and utility bills of the university, 68.196 million rupees for research activi­ties, and 42.698 million rupees for student scholarships. Furthermore, a budget of 757.159 million rupees was presented and approved for Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Campus Khairpur Mirs.

Senators call for bringing civilian supremacy

The director of Finance further in­formed the meeting that the Sindh Higher Education Commission has increased the university’s budget from 974 million rupees to 1450 mil­lion rupees. He emphasized that if cuts are made in the budgets of pub­lic universities, they will face difficul­ties in providing salaries and pen­sions, making it challenging to run university affairs.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1709790501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024