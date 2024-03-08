MNA urges swift action on rain-damage relief

PESHAWAR - Member National Assembly Sajid Khan Mohmand em­phasized the need for a collaborative effort between the district administration, MPs, and party workers to conduct a joint survey. The objective is to compile a comprehensive list of victims affected by recent rains, ensuring timely assistance and the prompt comple­tion of ongoing development projects.

Addressing local journalists, MNA Sajid Khan high­lighted the damages caused by the recent rains in Mo­hmand district. The district administration, along with MPs Dr. Israr Safi and Malik Mehboob Sher, initiated a joint survey to identify the actual victims. MNA Khan assured that the provincial government would fully cooperate with the victims in their recovery efforts.

MNA Sajid Khan appealed to the public to provide accurate information about the damages caused by the rain, facilitating swift assistance to those affect­ed. Expressing gratitude to the Mohmand tribesmen for their trust, he acknowledged the deliberate delay in development projects, including roads, water sup­ply schemes, and addressing issues such as electrici­ty for sports fields.