MoEA providing trainings in various short-term courses to professionals

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) yes­terday hosted the visit of the International Commercial Banking Course and the Inter­national Central Banking Course, alongside representatives from the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF). Held amidst a vibrant atmosphere, the session facilitated dynamic discussions and the exchange of in­novative ideas. Chairing the session, the Sec­retary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs set the stage for an enriching dialogue.

During the meeting, Economic Affairs Divi­sion elucidated the working of the Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme (PTAP) and outlined the objectives of the courses, empha­sizing the significance of international coop­eration in banking education and practice. Ad­ditionally, it was highlighted that the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) is facilitating 85 friendly countries by providing trainings in various short-term courses to professionals, including railways, banking, postal services, and English language proficiency. Further­more, MoEA is extending its support to over 50 countries by providing long-term courses for students in fields such as medicine, D-pharmacy, and engineering.

MoEA also shared success stories from its training initiatives, highlighting that alumni of these programs are now serving in key po­sitions within their respective organizations and countries. These accomplishments un­derscore the effectiveness and impact of the training programs in building capacity and fostering professional development. Looking ahead, Secretary, MoEA expressed its com­mitment to expanding these training oppor­tunities into new disciplines, aiming to fur­ther enhance skills and knowledge exchange among international participants.

The international participants from Algeria, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Iran, Mal­dives, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Uganda, and Vietnam offered invaluable suggestions and insights garnered from their extensive experience in commercial and central bank­ing sectors. Expressing heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Economic Affairs for orches­trating a meticulously planned and impact­ful training, one Azerbaijani participant re­marked, “This is my first visit to Pakistan for such training, and I must say, it surpasses my experiences in Europe and elsewhere.”

Expressing their gratitude, all participants and representatives from NIBAF commended the warm reception and the opportunity to en­gage with Ministry of Economic Affairs. Their positive feedback underscores the success of the meeting in fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among stakeholders in the banking industry. In his closing remarks, the Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Af­fairs commended NIBAF for its efforts in orga­nizing and the training. He expressed delight in hosting esteemed participants and NIBAF representatives, highlighting their contribu­tions in shaping the courses’ outcomes and reinforcing the commitment to excellence in banking education.