MQM to support Zardari in presidential election: Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Faisal Karim Kundi of the Pakistan Peoples Party on Thursday said that the Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment (MQM) would sup­port Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election. Speaking at a press confer­ence alongwith Nadeem Afzal Chan, another PPP leader, Kundi expressed the confidence that Asif Zardari would secure over 400 votes in the election scheduled for March 9 (Saturday). Kundi termed the recent alliance be­tween Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) an unusual political collabo­ration. Maulana Fazl’s electoral mandate was al­legedly stolen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but he was contesting election results in Sindh and Balochistan, he added. Commenting on the frequent disruptions in parliament, he remarked that for legislation the op­position should not pro­test. Nadeem Afzal Chan said politically Pakistan at present was in critical condition and stressed the importance of national di­alogue. He urged political parties to engage in dia­logue both within and out­side of the Parliament.