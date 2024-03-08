Muzaffargarh Police register rape case agaist two men on husband’s complaint

MUZAFFARGARH - A husband got registered case with the police against the two accused of subjecting his wife to physical assault through blackmailing. Muhammad Asghar, resident of Moza Mustaqil Gharbi, in a statement to the police, alleged that the accused namely Abdustar and Muhammad Ejaz raped his wife through blackmailing by shooting video of the victim taking bath in open compound.
He said quoting his wife as she got victimised for three months at least until informed him after getting sick of the abuse. Kot Addu police station registered a case before rolling out the formal inquiry on report of the husband.
ARMED OUTLAWS ALLEGEDLY KILLED MAN FOR HONOUR
Armed outlaws allegedly killed a person for honour in limits of Rangpur police station.
According to application given by the Altaf Hussain son of Ashiq Hussain resident of Mouza Syedpur, Rangpur, in which he complained that he was present in his house alongwith his brother Muhammad Saleem and relatives. Suddenly, suspect Muhammad Khalid armed with repeater 12 bore alongwith his companions Muhammad Shahzad, Muhammad Majid, Mumtaz Ahmed, Ashiq Hussain and an unknown person armed with sticks entered into the house and attacked his brother Muhammad Saleem. They opened straight fire on Muhammad Saleem which hit Saleem’s left eye and he fell down, whereupon the other accused started beating him with sticks. After that they fled from there. They shifted the injured brother Saleem to Rural Health Centre Rangpur, where he succumbed to injuries. The reason behind the incident was that the accused Muhammad Shahzad suspected about illicit relationship of the deceased Muhammad Saleem with his sister.