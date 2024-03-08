Muzaffargarh Police register rape case agaist two men on husband’s complaint

MUZAFFARGARH - A husband got registered case with the police against the two accused of subjecting his wife to physical assault through black­mailing. Muhammad Asghar, res­ident of Moza Mustaqil Gharbi, in a statement to the police, alleged that the accused namely Abdu­star and Muhammad Ejaz raped his wife through blackmailing by shooting video of the victim tak­ing bath in open compound.

He said quoting his wife as she got victimised for three months at least until informed him af­ter getting sick of the abuse. Kot Addu police station registered a case before rolling out the formal inquiry on report of the husband.

ARMED OUTLAWS ALLEGEDLY KILLED MAN FOR HONOUR

Armed outlaws allegedly killed a person for honour in limits of Rangpur police station.

According to application given by the Altaf Hussain son of Ashiq Hussain resident of Mouza Syed­pur, Rangpur, in which he com­plained that he was present in his house alongwith his brother Muhammad Saleem and rela­tives. Suddenly, suspect Muham­mad Khalid armed with repeater 12 bore alongwith his compan­ions Muhammad Shahzad, Mu­hammad Majid, Mumtaz Ahmed, Ashiq Hussain and an unknown person armed with sticks entered into the house and attacked his brother Muhammad Saleem. They opened straight fire on Muham­mad Saleem which hit Saleem’s left eye and he fell down, where­upon the other accused started beating him with sticks. After that they fled from there. They shifted the injured brother Saleem to Ru­ral Health Centre Rangpur, where he succumbed to injuries. The rea­son behind the incident was that the accused Muhammad Shahzad suspected about illicit relation­ship of the deceased Muhammad Saleem with his sister.