Nationwide prison sentence reduction announced

The Federal Government, with the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has announced significant sentence reductions for prisoners nationwide.

According to the notification, the government has given two years remission to convicted prisoners in their jail terms.

The remission does not apply to those convicted for murder, espionage, anti-state activities, sectarianism, adultery, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, culpable homicide and terrorists acts.

Male prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have served 1/3 of their sentence will be eligible for remission.

Women prisoners who are 60 years of age or above and have served 1/3 of their sentence, will avail remission.

Moreover, women prisoners who are accompanied by children will also be exempted from this sentence.

Juvenile prisoners who are below 18 years of age and have served one-third of their sentence will also be eligible for remission.

The inmates will be given relief in sentence under 1973 constitution section 45.

PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the prisoners and their families over remission in their sentences and expressed hope that the relief in jail term will improve their lives.

Hundreds of prisoners will get relief and several of them will be released from jails after the announcement of relief.

IG Prisons Punjab Mian Farooq Nazir said the prisoners and their families have expressed their happiness and thanked the President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the announcement of remission in their sentence.