Omar Ayub Khan gets transit bail from PHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan on Friday granted transit bail in six cases bail from Peshawar High Court (PHC).

As per details, Omar Ayub along with his counsel Babar Awan appeared before the PHC Abbottabad bench to seek transit remand in six cases registered against the former minister in Mianwali, Faisalabad and Lahore.

The court after initial arguments granted Omar Ayub transit bail in six cases until April 14. He was directed to appear before the concerned courts.

Talking to newsmen after getting transit bail, Omar Ayub claimed 95 ‘fake’ cases have been registered against him under sections of murder, attempt to murder and terrorism.

He demanded the release of all PTI workers including the former prime minister.

It is pertinent to mention here Omar Ayub Khan lost the PM election against Shehbaz Sharif, last week. Ayub secured 92 votes while Shehbaz Sharif secured over 200 votes to become the country’s PM again.

Omar Ayub Khan, an independent candidate backed by PTI won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-18, Haripur by securing 192,948 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Babar Nawaz Khan who bagged 112,389 votes. The voters’ turn-out remained 49.88%.