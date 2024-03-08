Oscars 2024 Predictions: Who Will Win the prestigious award?

On the surface, Sunday’s Oscars 2024 seems as if it could be a very predictable show. Lots of “Oppenheimer,” a bit of “Barbie,” some “Holdovers” and “American Fiction,” with the vast majority of the pundits and prognosticators agreeing on at least 18 of the 23 categories.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is set to air Sunday, March 10 live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood,

Sure, Best Actor and Best Actress aren’t as locked as the other major categories, and a couple of the design categories are tossups between “Barbie” and “Poor Things.” Plus the shorts are always a little pesky. But otherwise, maybe we already know what’s going to happen.

Oscars 2024 predictions break down the battle between Emma Stone vs. Lily Gladstone for Best Actress and the rise of “Oppenheimer” toward Best Picture.

Or maybe not. The Academy has gotten much bigger over the past eight years – 9,797 eligible voters this time around, according to official counts – and much more international.

The last “typical” Oscar movie to win Best Picture was probably “Green Book” in 2019, and most shows have thrown in a few surprises: the strength of the German-language “All Quiet on the Western Front” last year, Anthony Hopkins beating the late Chadwick Boseman in 2021, Olivia Colman over Glenn Close in 2019 …

So while “Oppenheimer” looks ready to win lots of awards and its Barbenheimer partner “Barbie” may have to settle for two or three, the Oscar gods can be fickle.