Pak envoy in Turkiye projects women’s role in nation building

ANKARA - Ambassador of Pakistan to Tur­kiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid, while pay­ing rich tribute to the invaluable contribution of women to society, economy and culture, has said that in Islam, women are held in high esteem as they are the real archi­tects of the society.

He expressed these remarks while addressing a ceremony held at the Pakistan Embassy, Ankara, on Thursday in connection with the International Women’s Day, an event under the theme ‘Celebrat­ing Women in Leadership’.

Prominent international women leaders from diverse fields of life including politics, diplomacy, edu­cation, sports and media attended the event.

While appreciating Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan’s vision of ‘strong women, strong family, strong society’, the ambassador stated that it is important that we work together to dismantle bar­riers that still hold women back, shatter glass ceilings and create an equitable world for our future generations.

The event featured inspirational keynote speeches by Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid, Member Turkish Parlia­ment Serap Yazici Ozbudun, Vice Rector Ankara University Prof. Dr Yasemin Kepenekci, spouse of Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister and President DMEDD (Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spouses Solidar­ity Association) Prof. Dr Sebnem Akcapar, renowned gender ex­pert Prof. Feride Acar, President Spouse Head of Mission (SHOM) Association Louma Kabalan Moal­lem and Turkish archer Gizem Girismen, followed by an interac­tive session over lunch.

Besides the speakers, the event was attended by 45 women lead­ers from different spheres of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Mem­ber Turkish Parliament Serap Ya­zici Ozbudun highlighted that it is imperative to establish compre­hensive support mechanism to en­sure that women have equal ac­cess to opportunities in every area from education to employment.

Vice Rector Ankara University Prof. Dr Yasemin Kepenekci un­derscored the importance of ed­ucation in setting the foundation for equal opportunity and ability to advocate for equal rights.

President DMEDD Prof. Dr. Seb­nem Akcapar reiterated on the importance of women empower­ment and participation in profes­sional life as a pre-requisite for sustainable growth.

Prof. Feride Acar emphasized on engagement and support from men as a critical factor in achiev­ing the goal of gender equality.