Pak envoy in Turkiye projects women’s role in nation building

ANKARA - Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid, while paying rich tribute to the invaluable contribution of women to society, economy and culture, has said that in Islam, women are held in high esteem as they are the real architects of the society.
He expressed these remarks while addressing a ceremony held at the Pakistan Embassy, Ankara, on Thursday in connection with the International Women’s Day, an event under the theme ‘Celebrating Women in Leadership’.
Prominent international women leaders from diverse fields of life including politics, diplomacy, education, sports and media attended the event.
While appreciating Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan’s vision of ‘strong women, strong family, strong society’, the ambassador stated that it is important that we work together to dismantle barriers that still hold women back, shatter glass ceilings and create an equitable world for our future generations.
The event featured inspirational keynote speeches by Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid, Member Turkish Parliament Serap Yazici Ozbudun, Vice Rector Ankara University Prof. Dr Yasemin Kepenekci, spouse of Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister and President DMEDD (Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spouses Solidarity Association) Prof. Dr Sebnem Akcapar, renowned gender expert Prof. Feride Acar, President Spouse Head of Mission (SHOM) Association Louma Kabalan Moallem and Turkish archer Gizem Girismen, followed by an interactive session over lunch.
Besides the speakers, the event was attended by 45 women leaders from different spheres of life.
Speaking on the occasion, Member Turkish Parliament Serap Yazici Ozbudun highlighted that it is imperative to establish comprehensive support mechanism to ensure that women have equal access to opportunities in every area from education to employment.
Vice Rector Ankara University Prof. Dr Yasemin Kepenekci underscored the importance of education in setting the foundation for equal opportunity and ability to advocate for equal rights.
President DMEDD Prof. Dr. Sebnem Akcapar reiterated on the importance of women empowerment and participation in professional life as a pre-requisite for sustainable growth.
Prof. Feride Acar emphasized on engagement and support from men as a critical factor in achieving the goal of gender equality.