Friday, March 08, 2024
Pakistan Army arranges educational trip for NW students

APP
March 08, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   As part of the ‘Ilm Toloo Dapara’ (Education for All) initiative, the Pakistan Army or­chestrated a four-day educational trip for students from schools in North Waziristan, emphasizing Teh­sil Ghulam Khan and Miranshah.

According to the district administration’s an­nouncement on Thursday, the students embarked on a journey to explore historical landmarks in Pe­shawar and Abbottabad. In Peshawar, the students visited the Islamic University, Peshawar Museum, and Bala Hisar Fort. Meanwhile, in Abbottabad, they toured the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, Fron­tier Force Regimental Center, and Shimla Hill.

During visits to Peshawar’s Museum and Bala His­ar Fort, students received insightful briefings on the historical significance of these sites, enhancing their understanding of the region’s heritage.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, students acknowledged the sacrifices made by the armed forc­es for the nation’s security and prosperity.

The tour aimed at fostering personal development and broadening the students’ perspectives, particu­larly those from schools in North Waziristan. Students conveyed their thanks for the enriching experience provided by the Pakistan Army and pledged to con­tinue their educational journey to contribute mean­ingfully to their country and society in the future.

