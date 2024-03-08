Pakistan Chemical Forum concludes in Lahore

LAHORE - Three-day mega exhibition “Pakistan Chemical Forum” has concluded at International Expo Centre Lahore.
The Pakistan Chemistry Council and B2B Media (Pvt.) LTD organized the event which served as the biggest trade platform where 250+ foreign delegates joined to showcase chemicals, raw materials, plants & machinery, analytical equipment and finished products. The show provided a platform for industry-academia linkage and also served as a milestone step for enhancing the exports of Pakistan in general, and image building of beloved country at the international level in particular.
A vast range of products from local and foreign companies from paint, footwear, construction, sealants, total lab solution providers for analytical instruments, consumables, testing services, textiles and various other sectors were displayed on 350 stalls. Seminars and conferences were part of this show where participants got a chance to attend presentations of key personnel from industry and academia. Workshops and training in the show helped the professional and student bodies to enhance skills through learning, knowledge sharing, capacity building and interactive sessions. A ChemSMART was also part of this expo where new graduates were provided opportunity to present their Innovative Ideas to the business leaders in the relevant field. LCCI president Kashif Anwar inaugurated the event last Monday. SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president Anjum Nisar, LCCI president Kashif Anwar and FPCCI regional chairman Zaki Aijaz were special guests at the concluding ceremony. Pakistan Chemistry Council chairman and organizer of the event Moazzam Rasheed was also present.
Addressing the ceremony, they urged the government to provide enabling atmosphere so that chemical sector could play its due role in the economic development. They said that such events would help bringing foreign investment in the country. They also suggested focusing skill developing and exporting trained manpower for bringing much needed foreign exchange in the country. They said that the import substitution through local production and value addition were key to overcome trade deficit. They also urged govt to take practical measures for setting up Naphtha Cracker and allied industries in the country.