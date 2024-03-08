Pakistan welcomes extraordinary session of OIC Council of FMs

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday urged imme­diate end to the Israeli brutalities against Palestinian people and wel­comed the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Jeddah.

The session saw a strong condem­nation of the relentless Israeli ag­gression against civilians in the be­sieged Gaza Strip and the entire Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mum­taz Zahra Baloch, echoing Pakistan’s stance, told a weekly news briefing: “The CFM has held the occupying power, fully responsible for the on­going genocide of civilians in Gaza.”

Pakistan joined the call for an im­mediate and unconditional cease­fire, urging the cessation of Israeli aggression and the provision of es­sential humanitarian aid, including water, electricity, and the opening of humanitarian corridors.

“As we approach the holy month of Ramazan, we call for urgent re­lief for the people of Palestine and unrestricted access for Palestinians to pray in the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque,” added Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

On the eve of International Wom­en’s Day, the Foreign Office spokes­person highlighted the plight of wom­en in Kashmir, particularly those widowed and orphaned due to In­dian atrocities in Indian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kashmir. “Wom­en such as Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, and Fehmeeda Sofi, remain incarcerated, emblematic of the chal­lenges faced by Kashmiri women. Pa­kistan stands steadfast in extending political, diplomatic, and moral sup­port to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settle­ment of the Jammu and Kashmir dis­pute in accordance with the UN Secu­rity Council Resolutions,” emphasized the Foreign Office spokesperson.

About the congratulatory tweet that was made by the Prime Minister of India, she said: “It is one of the sev­eral messages of felicitations that we have received, or the Prime Minister of Pakistan has received, since his as­sumption in office and his election as the Prime Minister. The Cabinet for­mation is yet to take place and once the Cabinet is in place, we will have a direction with regard to the foreign policy and Pakistan’s relations with other countries, including its neigh­bours. We would then be in a bet­ter position to respond to queries on how this will impact Pakistan’s inter­action with India in coming days.”