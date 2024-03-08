Pakistan welcomes extraordinary session of OIC Council of FMs

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday urged immediate end to the Israeli brutalities against Palestinian people and welcomed the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Jeddah.
The session saw a strong condemnation of the relentless Israeli aggression against civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the entire Occupied Palestinian Territory.
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, echoing Pakistan’s stance, told a weekly news briefing: “The CFM has held the occupying power, fully responsible for the ongoing genocide of civilians in Gaza.”
Pakistan joined the call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, urging the cessation of Israeli aggression and the provision of essential humanitarian aid, including water, electricity, and the opening of humanitarian corridors.
“As we approach the holy month of Ramazan, we call for urgent relief for the people of Palestine and unrestricted access for Palestinians to pray in the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque,” added Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.
On the eve of International Women’s Day, the Foreign Office spokesperson highlighted the plight of women in Kashmir, particularly those widowed and orphaned due to Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “Women such as Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, and Fehmeeda Sofi, remain incarcerated, emblematic of the challenges faced by Kashmiri women. Pakistan stands steadfast in extending political, diplomatic, and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions,” emphasized the Foreign Office spokesperson.
About the congratulatory tweet that was made by the Prime Minister of India, she said: “It is one of the several messages of felicitations that we have received, or the Prime Minister of Pakistan has received, since his assumption in office and his election as the Prime Minister. The Cabinet formation is yet to take place and once the Cabinet is in place, we will have a direction with regard to the foreign policy and Pakistan’s relations with other countries, including its neighbours. We would then be in a better position to respond to queries on how this will impact Pakistan’s interaction with India in coming days.”