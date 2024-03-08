In 1989, Ayatollah Khomeini, the Supreme Lead­er of Iran, issued a fatwa against Salman Rushdie, a British-Indian author, for his novel “The Satanic Verses,” deeming it blasphemous against Islam. The fatwa called for Rushdie’s execution, leading to global condemnation and sparking debates on free speech, religion, and censorship. Rushdie faced years of liv­ing under threat and heightened security measures. The fatwa strained diplomatic relations between Iran and the Western world. While the fatwa was for­mally lifted in 1998, its impact on freedom of expres­sion and the relationship between religion and litera­ture remains a topic of discussion to this day.