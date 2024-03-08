PEC fails to conduct test at PEF schools

LAHORE - The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) failed to conduct the Quality Assur­ance Test (QAT) at the partner schools, af­filiated with the Punjab Education Founda­tion (PEF). The QAT, which was supposed to take place on March 7, 2024, was an an­nual test to check how well schools under the PEF are doing. A spokesperson for the PEF explained that the QAT helped make sure that the schools affiliated with the PEF were providing good education. This year, the PEF signed an agreement with the PEC to handle the QAT for the first time. The test had to be canceled because the test paper got leaked. The PEF offi­cials are now asking the PEC for an expla­nation. Menwile, the water management wing of Punjab agriculture department has converted 26 tube wells into solar powered water lifting facilities in saline areas of Punjab while another 93 tube wells would be solarized during next three years at a cost of Rs 200 million. This was stated by Director Water Man­agement, Asim Rafiq while addressing a seminar organized at Peer Mehel where farmers were in attendance and receptive to knowledge-based experts’ opinions on benefits of modern irrigation systems and cost-effectiveness of solar system to pow­er the modernized irrigation, said a press release issued by agriculture spokesman here Thursday. Asim Rafiq told farmers that regular cleaning of solar systems was a basic requirement to keep it running with optimized efficiency adding that dirt collected on solar plates compromises their sunlight absorption capability. Direc­tor Water Management Training Institute Shafiq Ur Rahman informed farmers about other relevant aspects of solar systems and the modern irrigation system it runs. The officials from solar power companies also gave some useful tips to farmers on main­tenance of solar systems. A training booklet was also distributed among the farmers on the occasion.