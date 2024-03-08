PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed Rs 270,000 cumulative fine on nine eater­ies and served warning notices on two food points during an operation, being conducted under the supervision of Direc­tor General Muhammad Asim Javaid. Meanwhile, the food safety teams discarded a huge quantity of expired ketchup, prohibited Chinese salt and 72 litres of substandard used cooking oil during the food in­spection operation in Johar Town and on Shuakat Khanam Road. The director general said that the authority took ac­tion against the food business operators (FBOs) for frying food in rancid oil and failing to present expired food records. Moreover, the raiding teams witnessed poor storage sys­tems, the presence of prohib­ited food ingredients and poor cleanliness arrangements in the kitchen premises. On the special instructions of the Pun­jab chief minister, every small and big food business would be checked before the start of the holy month of Ramazan, he said.