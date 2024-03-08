Friday, March 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries

PFA imposes Rs 270,000 fine on nine eateries
OUR STAFF REPORT
March 08, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed Rs 270,000 cumulative fine on nine eater­ies and served warning notices on two food points during an operation, being conducted under the supervision of Direc­tor General Muhammad Asim Javaid. Meanwhile, the food safety teams discarded a huge quantity of expired ketchup, prohibited Chinese salt and 72 litres of substandard used cooking oil during the food in­spection operation in Johar Town and on Shuakat Khanam Road. The director general said that the authority took ac­tion against the food business operators (FBOs) for frying food in rancid oil and failing to present expired food records. Moreover, the raiding teams witnessed poor storage sys­tems, the presence of prohib­ited food ingredients and poor cleanliness arrangements in the kitchen premises. On the special instructions of the Pun­jab chief minister, every small and big food business would be checked before the start of the holy month of Ramazan, he said.

Investing in women is the key to Pakistan's agricultural growth

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1709874454.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024