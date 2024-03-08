PM Shehbaz pledges complete rehabilitation of calamity-hit people

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that natural calamities were beyond human control and there was no option other than to bow oneself before God Almighty.

Talking to victims of heavy rains and snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to Muzaffarabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said eight people of Azad Kashmir were martyred in the natural calamity.

"Today I have come here to express my condolences and regret and to pray forgiveness for the deceased and speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

He said until the victims' rehabilitation and their settlement in their homes, his government would not take rest. The families of the deceased would be given Rs2 million each whereas every injured would get Rs5 lac.

The prime minister said that those whose houses were completely destroyed in the natural calamity would also be compensated with Rs7 lac each and those whose houses were partially destroyed will getx Rs3 lac.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the victims of heavy rains and snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and distributed relief checks to them.

