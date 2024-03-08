PM thanks world leaders for good wishes on assumption

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shah­baz Sharif on Thursday expressed gratitude to the world leaders for ex­tending felicitations and prayers for him on the assumption of office.

The prime minister took to X to thank the leaders including Saudi Crown Prince Moham­med bin Salman bin Ab­dulaziz Al Saud, Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Indian Prime Minister Naren­dra Modi, Iranian Presi­dent Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and Kenyan President William Ruto.

“I wish to thank my brother, His Royal High­ness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdu­laziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Min­ister of brotherly Saudi Arabia, for the warm wishes and prayers on my assumption of the office of Prime Minister,” the prime minister said.

He said that the rela­tions between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were deep rooted in historical bonds based on mutual re­spect, religious and cul­tural affinity and shared values. He expressed the confidence that the fra­ternal bilateral ties would keep flourishing in the times to come. “Looking forward to working close­ly with my brother for mu­tual benefit of the peoples of the two brotherly coun­tries,” he remarked. He also thanked Amir of Qa­tar Sheikh Tamim bin Ha­mad Al Thani, Deputy Amir and Qatari Prime Minister for their messages of felici­tations. “Pakistan cherish­es its brotherly ties with Qatar and I look forward to working closely with His Highness to further strengthen our exempla­ry bonds of friendship,” he remarked. Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for felicitations on his election. Thanking for a congratulatory call from Iranian President Dr. Ebra­him Raisi, he said during the conversation, they re­affirmed their resolve to work closely for the bet­terment of two countries and the region. He also thanked Kenyan President William Ruto for his wish­es, saying that Pakistan and Kenya enjoyed close and cordial relations. The prime minister said that he looked forward to contin­ued collaboration for fur­ther enhancement of bi­lateral ties and economic cooperation.