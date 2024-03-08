Friday, March 08, 2024
PML-N’s women, minority members take oath in Punjab Assembly

Web Desk
12:31 PM | March 08, 2024
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) women and minority members on Friday took oath as MPAs in the Punjab Assembly during the third session of the assembly.

As per details, members appointed to the reserved seats including 21 women and 3 minorities took their oaths following a decision of the election commission. Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan administered the oath to the incoming members. 

Among those who took oaths are Tariq Masih, Wasim Anjum, and Basrooji are slated to take their oaths on minority seats.

Among those set to take oath on women’s reserved seats are Sadia Muzaffar, Fiza Maimoona, Abida Bashir, Maqsoodan Bibi, Amira Khan, Somia Atta, Rahat Afza, Rukhsana Shafiq, Tahseen Fawad, Farzana Abbas, Shagufta Faisal, Uzma Butt, Maria Talal, Sajda Naveed, Nasreen Riaz, Afsheen Hasan, Amna Parveen, Shahr Bano, Zeba Ghafoor, Rubina Nazir and Syeda Sameera.

Ramazan: Govt announces minimum Zakat Nisab

During the session, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members chanted slogans and surrounded the speaker’s dice.

Despite numerous rulings from the speaker for maintaining order in the house, the situation did not defuse which prompted the speaker to adjourn the season for a while.

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements have been put in place to maintain order and safety during the Punjab Assembly session.

