Police arrest 23 outlaws including beggars

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 23 outlaws including four professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weap­ons from their possession, a public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that, following the special di­rections of Islamabad Cap­ital City Police Officer (IC­CPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Po­lice have intensified crack­down against the criminal elements in order to elim­inate the crime from the city. Following these direc­tions, Aabpara police team arrested an accused name­ly Ahsan Elahi Butt involved in selling liquor. The Shali­mar police team arrested an accused namely Khur­ram Shahzad and recovered 130 gram heroin from his possession. Similarly, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused name­ly Babar Khan involved in drug peddling and recov­ered 175 gram heroin from his possession. The Noon police team arrested an ac­cused namely Abid Ali Shah and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. More­over, the Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Ghulam Mustafa and recov­ered 513 gram hashish from his possession. The Humak police team arrested an ac­cused namely Muhammad Irshad involved in drug ped­dling and recovered 460 gram heroin from his pos­session.

Cases have been regis­tered against the nabbed accused and further inves­tigation is underway. Dur­ing the crackdown against professional beggars, po­lice teams arrested one pro­fessional beggars and reg­istered cases against them under the beggars act.