Police, CTD arrest 3 suspects planning to attack Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI - The police and Counter Terror­ism Department (CTD) Rawal­pindi detained three suspect people on Thursday on suspi­cion of preparing terrorist at­tack on Adiala Jail, informed sources. The arrests were made in coordinated operation on two mansions located in a pri­vate housing society “Gulshan-e-Ali”, some 3km away from the Central Prison Rawalpindi, they said. The police and CTD shifted the suspects to some unknown location for further interrogation.

“We had saved Adiala Jail from a major devastation by arresting three terrorists along with huge cacahe of arms, ex­plosives, hand grenades and maps of Adiala Jail,” said city po­lice chief Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani in a statement issued to media here. He also claimed the detained terrorists were be­longing to Afghanistan.

According to source, a heavy contingent of police along with CTD Rawalpindi carried out an operation in Gulshan-e-Ali in Adiala Village at 1am on Thursday and swooped into a manson, made for housing the security guards of the private housing society. The police picked up a suspect from the manson and then went to some private watchmen questioning them about the house and office of Kausar Shah, the owner of housing society. They said the police and CTD raided another Manson and held two more sus­pects and moved them to an un­known location for probe. “I got scared after seeing such a large number of policemen and men in civvies in the housing soci­ety,” said the watchman while talking to The Nation. He said the police and CTD remained present in area for one and half hour and then left with three suspects they held from two different mansions.

Meanwhile, CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani said that police and other LEAs are car­rying out a massive search op­eration around Adiala Jail to flush out suspects and anti so­cial elements.