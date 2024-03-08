Ponzi peril

I am writing to draw attention to a pressing issue that has been affecting our community – the alarming rise in Ponzi schemes preying on unsuspecting inves­tors. It has come to my attention that a growing number of indi­viduals are falling victim to these fraudulent investment schemes, putting their hard-earned mon­ey at risk.

Ponzi schemes operate by prom­ising high returns with minimal risk, attracting individuals seek­ing lucrative investment oppor­tunities. Unfortunately, many in­vestors may not be aware of the inherent risks and the unsustain­able nature of these schemes. As a result, they end up losing their savings, and the devastating con­sequences ripple through families and communities.

It is crucial for the public to be educated about the red flags as­sociated with Ponzi schemes. Lack of transparency, consis­tently high returns regardless of market conditions, and pres­sure to recruit new investors are common characteristics of such scams. Awareness campaigns and educational initiatives can empower individuals to make informed decisions and protect themselves from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.

I urge our community leaders, regulatory bodies, and law en­forcement agencies to collabo­rate in raising awareness, inves­tigating suspicious activities, and implementing measures to pre­vent the proliferation of Ponzi schemes. By working together, we can safeguard the financial well-being of our citizens and foster an environment of trust and security in our local economy.

IRSHAD ULLAH,

Daggar Buner.