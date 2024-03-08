PPP rejects proposal to give brief extension to Senate chief

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has turned down a proposal for an extension in the term of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani till his successor takes power. The proposal of extension was discussed at a meeting, convened by Sanjrani, of heads of parliamentary parties in the Senate. According to official sources, there is a division within political parties over the issue of incumbent chairman Senate’s extension. Under the Constitution, Sanjrani ceases to be a member of Senate on February 15 after issuance of his victory notification as member of the Balochistan Assembly. Informed sources told The Nation that an idea was floated in the meeting that Sanjrani should be given extension till April 3 when the election on half of the seats of Senate would be held. Half of the lawmakers of the upper house of parliament would retire on March 11 after competing their six-year term. For this purpose, it was proposed to amend Rule 9 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Senate. Rule 9 (1) reads, “At the first meeting of the Senate, after the members have taken oath and to the exclusion of any other business including privilege and adjournment motions, the Senate shall proceed to elect from amongst its members a Chairman, and so often as the Office of the Chairman becomes vacant the Senate shall elect another member as its Chairman, in accordance with the rules”. Rule 9 (2) reads “The first meeting of the Senate for election of the Chairman shall be presided over by the outgoing Chairman or, in his absence, by a person nominated by the President….”. Official sources said former Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar endorsed the idea. The supporters of extension are of the view that it is meant for smooth working of the Senate during the period from March 11 when half of the senators are set to retire till the first week of April when the Senate elections are supposed to take place. Former Deputy Chairman Senate and PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla during the meeting objected over the move asking Sanjrani in which capacity he has convened the meeting as he was no more even a senator. After this, he walked out in protest. The meeting was also attended by PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, PML-Q Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, National Party Senator Tahir Bizenjo and Awami National Party Senator Hidayat Ullah.