President grants special remission to children, women prisoners

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday an­nounced special ex­emption in the pun­ishments of woman and child prisoners on humanitarian grounds. The remission would be applicable to women and children sentenced for two years or less, and the ones with less than two years of sen­tence left to complete, a President Office news release said. The re­duction in sentence would not apply to the prisoners involved in murder, espionage, and anti-State activi­ties. The other catego­ries without remission included convicts of adultery, theft, dacoity, kidnapping, terrorism, narcotics and foreign nationals, it added.