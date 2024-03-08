Price surge

Pakistan is one of the most populous countries globally. Over the years, it has oscillated between economic growth and poor performance, from instability to decline, financial crises, and high debt with rising inflation.
As Pakistan grapples with mounting debt, including loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other countries, the economic and political situation is poised to worsen amid political uncertainty.
Amidst these difficulties, the inflated bills issued by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) have placed a burden on consumers nationwide. The impact is particularly pronounced among those living hand-to-mouth, the economically disadvantaged, who are already navigating a tight budget.
Gas users nationwide have received numerous bills from Sui Northern Natural Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company.
Preliminary reports of NEPRA’s investigation highlight the concern that over 4.5 million consumers have been receiving exorbitant prices for more than 31 days. A massive eruption of 381,510 meters also resulted in the lowest price.
In July, 846,468 customers were affected by the meter change, and nearly 2 of them were transferred to the unprotected category.
This situation emerged in August when more than 5.574 million customers received invoices that were more than 31 days old. Currently, 825,562 electricity consumers are affected by the control group change.
Additionally, the energy department criticised NEPRA’s team process, stating it was ineffective and flawed. The report has gaps in quality control and data processing. The recent surge in prices has sparked concern among those reliant on daily wages and the economically disadvantaged. This massive price hike not only threatens their ability to meet basic needs but also amplifies financial stress. As these individuals navigate an already precarious financial landscape, finding sustainable solutions and support mechanisms becomes crucial to mitigate the impact of escalating living costs on the most vulnerable members of society.
It is requested that high authorities pay serious attention to this very important public issue.
SYED TAHIR RASHDI,
Sindh.