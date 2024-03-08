Price surge

Pakistan is one of the most pop­ulous countries globally. Over the years, it has oscillated be­tween economic growth and poor performance, from instability to decline, financial crises, and high debt with rising inflation.

As Pakistan grapples with mounting debt, including loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other countries, the economic and political situa­tion is poised to worsen amid po­litical uncertainty.

Amidst these difficulties, the in­flated bills issued by Sui South­ern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Lim­ited (SNGPL) have placed a bur­den on consumers nationwide. The impact is particularly pro­nounced among those living hand-to-mouth, the economical­ly disadvantaged, who are already navigating a tight budget.

Gas users nationwide have re­ceived numerous bills from Sui Northern Natural Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui South­ern Gas Company.

Preliminary reports of NEPRA’s investigation highlight the con­cern that over 4.5 million con­sumers have been receiving ex­orbitant prices for more than 31 days. A massive eruption of 381,510 meters also resulted in the lowest price.

In July, 846,468 customers were affected by the meter change, and nearly 2 of them were transferred to the unprotected category.

This situation emerged in Au­gust when more than 5.574 mil­lion customers received invoices that were more than 31 days old. Currently, 825,562 electricity con­sumers are affected by the control group change.

Additionally, the energy depart­ment criticised NEPRA’s team process, stating it was ineffective and flawed. The report has gaps in quality control and data pro­cessing. The recent surge in pric­es has sparked concern among those reliant on daily wages and the economically disadvantaged. This massive price hike not only threatens their ability to meet basic needs but also amplifies fi­nancial stress. As these individ­uals navigate an already precar­ious financial landscape, finding sustainable solutions and support mechanisms becomes crucial to mitigate the impact of escalating living costs on the most vulnera­ble members of society.

It is requested that high author­ities pay serious attention to this very important public issue.

SYED TAHIR RASHDI,

Sindh.