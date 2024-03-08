PSCA raises awareness of ‘Crime Stopper Service’ through seminars

LAHORE - Seminars on the “Crime Stop­per Service” were meticulously organized at the Department of Criminology at Punjab University and Lahore College for Women University on Thursday. The Chief Law and Procurement Officer of PSCA, Zafar Javed Malik, and Dep­uty Executive Officer, Areeba Butt, actively participated in these ses­sions. The focus of the seminars, specifically tailored for women, is to educate attendees about the confidential reporting of harass­ment and other crimes through the dedicated “Crime Stoppers” numbers. The representatives of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority delivered comprehensive briefings on the services provided. Partici­pants were enlightened about the “Crime Stopper” numbers and the Women’s Safety App. Chief Law and Procurement Officer Zafar Ja­ved Malik emphasized the integra­tion of artificial intelligence by the Punjab Police to combat criminal activities. The designated Crime Stoppers helpline, 033SAFECITY (03372332489), is reiterated as a confidential means for report­ing civil crimes, ensuring the ano­nymity of the informants. He also referred the option to submit con­fidential information by photo or video evidence through the Safe City website, www.psca.gop.pk.