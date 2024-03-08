PTI propaganda about Sargodha cardiology institute is baseless: Info minister

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari Thursday re­jected the propaganda being propa­gated by the PTI about the Sargodha Institute of Cardiology terming it ut­terly baseless. “The letter being dis­played on the X (Twitter) about the Sargodha Institute of Cardiology is a mere nefarious agenda. If the ap­proval had been granted in the SC­CFD then why Sargodha Institute of Cardiology had not been built”, she said in a statement. The minister stated that the PTI was spellbound to witness the vision and pace of work of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She claimed that the CM and her team will undertake such a gigantic amount of work which will eliminate the existence of PTI. Azma Bokhari denounced that it was the common modus operandi of PTI to take the credit of the work being undertaken by others adding that the time had passed to mislead the masses any further by telling a pack of lies. “Neither any hospital has been built nor any school dur­ing PTI’s tenure”, she said. Azma Bokhari censured that the PTI al­ways indulged into telling lies and abstained from telling the truth.