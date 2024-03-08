PTI propaganda about Sargodha cardiology institute is baseless: Info minister

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari Thursday rejected the propaganda being propagated by the PTI about the Sargodha Institute of Cardiology terming it utterly baseless. “The letter being displayed on the X (Twitter) about the Sargodha Institute of Cardiology is a mere nefarious agenda. If the approval had been granted in the SCCFD then why Sargodha Institute of Cardiology had not been built”, she said in a statement. The minister stated that the PTI was spellbound to witness the vision and pace of work of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She claimed that the CM and her team will undertake such a gigantic amount of work which will eliminate the existence of PTI. Azma Bokhari denounced that it was the common modus operandi of PTI to take the credit of the work being undertaken by others adding that the time had passed to mislead the masses any further by telling a pack of lies. “Neither any hospital has been built nor any school during PTI’s tenure”, she said. Azma Bokhari censured that the PTI always indulged into telling lies and abstained from telling the truth.