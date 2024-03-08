Punjab approves Ramazan ration package for the poor

LAHORE - The maiden meeting of the Punjab cabinet was held here on Thursday under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
A detailed briefing was given to the ministers on the working procedure of the cabinet under Punjab Government Rules of Business 2011. Following this, the cabinet granted approval to the constitution of cabinet standing committees on finance and development, legislative business, and law & order.
Maryam congratulated all her cabinet colleagues, especially Punjab’s first Sikh minister, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, on assuming charge of their ministries.
The cabinet approved Ramazan Negahban Relief Package 2024. Under this program, around 6.5 million relief hampers will be delivered at the doorsteps of deserving families. More than 30 Million people will benefit from the Program.
The meeting was told that Ramzan Negahban Relief hamper will contain 10 Kg flour, 2 Kg rice, 2 Kg sugar, 2 Kg Ghee and 2 Kg Besan. The chief minister tasked district administrations and Punjab Food Authority to ensure quality of food items in the hampers.
She directed the Urban Unit and Special Branch to submit a daily report on the delivery of Ramadan Negahban hampers after conducting a physical survey of the beneficiaries. The CM directed that delivery of hampers should be monitored through an app and dashboard developed by PITB.
Maryam Nawaz asked the provincial ministers to strictly monitor the distribution of Ramadan Negahban hampers. She asserted that profiteers and hoarders should be dealt with iron hands during Ramadan, and the price control magistrates should be given proper training to keep an effective check on the price hike.
The cabinet also approved setting up of Model Ramadan bazaars at district level to provide subsidised commodities to common man. The chief minister directed the provincial ministers to work day in and day out with full coordination and dedication to ensure maximum relief to people in the holy month of Ramazan. She ordered constitution of a special ministerial committee for the effective monitoring of the Ramadan Negahban Relief Program.
Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Chairman P&D, SMBR, Chairman PITB, Secretaries concerned and other officers of the relevant departments attended the meeting.