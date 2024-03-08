Punjab approves Ramazan ration package for the poor

LAHORE - The maiden meeting of the Pun­jab cabinet was held here on Thursday under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

A detailed briefing was given to the ministers on the working pro­cedure of the cabinet under Pun­jab Government Rules of Business 2011. Following this, the cabinet granted approval to the constitu­tion of cabinet standing committees on finance and development, legis­lative business, and law & order.

Maryam congratulated all her cabinet colleagues, especially Pun­jab’s first Sikh minister, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, on assuming charge of their ministries.

The cabinet approved Rama­zan Negahban Relief Pack­age 2024. Under this program, around 6.5 million relief ham­pers will be delivered at the doorsteps of deserving families. More than 30 Million people will benefit from the Program.

The meeting was told that Ramzan Negahban Relief hamper will contain 10 Kg flour, 2 Kg rice, 2 Kg sugar, 2 Kg Ghee and 2 Kg Besan. The chief min­ister tasked district administrations and Punjab Food Authority to ensure quality of food items in the hampers.

She directed the Urban Unit and Special Branch to submit a daily re­port on the delivery of Ramadan Negahban hampers after conduct­ing a physical survey of the benefi­ciaries. The CM directed that deliv­ery of hampers should be monitored through an app and dashboard de­veloped by PITB.

Maryam Nawaz asked the provin­cial ministers to strictly monitor the distribution of Ramadan Negahban hampers. She asserted that profi­teers and hoarders should be dealt with iron hands during Ramadan, and the price control magistrates should be given proper training to keep an effective check on the price hike.

The cabinet also approved setting up of Model Ramadan bazaars at district level to provide subsidised commodities to common man. The chief minister directed the provin­cial ministers to work day in and day out with full coordination and ded­ication to ensure maximum relief to people in the holy month of Ra­mazan. She ordered constitution of a special ministerial committee for the effective monitoring of the Ramadan Negahban Relief Program.

Provincial Ministers, Chief Sec­retary, Inspector General of Police, Chairman P&D, SMBR, Chairman PITB, Secretaries concerned and other officers of the relevant depart­ments attended the meeting.