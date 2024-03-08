Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz assures Bilawal to vote for Asif Zardari, a presidential candidate

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he came to Punjab for support of his father, a presidential candidate.

Bilawal Bhutto besides congratulating Maryam Nawaz on assuming the post of Chief Minister Punjab said that the Ramadan package will serve the poor people.

Bilawal Bhutto said that because of a party, polarisation emerged in the society that has to be buried to move forward.

The PPP head said that a way has to be found by which the society will develop. He hoped that PM Shehbaz Sharif and the President of the State would work together to solve all the problems.

Addressing the meeting of the parliamentary party, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz said that they would have voted even if Bilawal Bhutto had not visited Punjab. Maryam Nawaz said that problems are so complex that no single party can solve them.

Chief Minister Punjab said that the Ramadan package is being given under the Benazir Income Support Programme.

Maryam Nawaz said that she was the Chief Minister of all, Fatima Jinnah, and Benazir Shaheed are being remembered today. "I had a meeting with Benazir Shaheed, my mother was a brave woman" she stated.

She also expressed well wishes for Asif Zardari as a president. Maryam Nawaz said that in the last five years, the constitution was violated by the president. "The nation will not remember President Arif Alvi with good words", she said.

Punjab Chief Minister expressed that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) will vote for Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election.