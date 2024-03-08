Rupee gains 7 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The ru­pee on Thursday gained 07 paisas against the US dol­lar in the interbank trad­ing and closed at Rs279.28 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.35. How­ever, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and sell­ing rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279 and Rs 281.8, respec­tively. The price of the Euro increased by 82 paisas to close at Rs 304.22 against the last day’s closing of Rs 303.40, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisas to close at Rs188, whereas an increase of 53 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 355.58 com­pared to the last closing of Rs 355.05. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal de­creased by 01 paisa and 02 paisas to close at Rs 6.04 and Rs74.46 respectively.