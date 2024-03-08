SCBA says always opposes attempts to gag basic rights

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Shahzad Shaukat, Secretary Syed Ali Imran and the 26th Executive Committee of the As­sociation have said that they always stood for the implementation of fun­damental rights as enshrined in the Constitution, particularly Article 19, which deals with the freedom of ex­pression and speech. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Association said that it has consistently opposed any attempts to undermine this cru­cial fundamental right.

“We have steadfastly defended the freedom of speech, expression and have always raised our voice when­ever independent voices within the media have faced oppression. We stand unwaveringly with all inde­pendent voices, whether from print, electronic media, or any other crit­ics,” said the statement. It added, “However, it is essential to clarify that there exists a fine line between media independence and engaging in smear campaigns. No individu­al, including those within the media, should be permitted to level baseless allegations, especially against the es­teemed judges of the apex court.”

The SCBA said that while advocat­ing for the adherence to the funda­mental right of freedom of speech, we firmly assert that open discussions and critical analysis of judicial deci­sions are not only encouraged but imperative for a vibrant democracy.

It also said that nevertheless, there is a clear distinction between constructive criticism and mali­cious attacks. Targeting judges and their families in a smear campaign, under the guise of free speech, is utterly unacceptable and intolera­ble. We believe it is imperative to safeguard the dignity and indepen­dence of our judicial system.