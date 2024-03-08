Security forces kill two terrorists in KP

ISLAMABAD - The security forces killed two terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, said the media wing of the military on Thursday. The ISPR said that on night of 6/7 March 2024, the security forces killed two terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. An intelligence-based operation was conducted in Khyber district in which terrorist ringleader Shamroz @ Sheenay was sent to hell by the security forces.
In another operation conducted by the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district, terrorist Mansoor was also successfully eliminated. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists who, the ISPR said, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians. These terrorists were highly wanted by the law-enforcement agencies.
Sanitization operation was also conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area have appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the country.