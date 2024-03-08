Friday, March 08, 2024
Security forces kill two terrorists in KP

Our Staff Reporter
March 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The security forces killed two terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, said the media wing of the military on Thursday. The ISPR said that on night of 6/7 March 2024, the security forces killed two ter­rorists in two separate operations in Khyber-Pa­khtunkhwa province. An intelligence-based op­eration was conducted in Khyber district in which terrorist ringleader Shamroz @ Sheenay was sent to hell by the security forces. 

In another operation conducted by the secu­rity forces in Dera Ismail Khan district, terror­ist Mansoor was also successfully eliminated. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists who, the ISPR said, remained actively involved in numer­ous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians. These terrorists were highly wanted by the law-enforcement agencies.

Sanitization operation was also conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area have appreciated the opera­tion and expressed their full support to elimi­nate the menace of terrorism in the country.

Our Staff Reporter

