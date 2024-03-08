Friday, March 08, 2024
Sialkot DC discusses 16 road construction, repair projects

Our Staff Reporter
March 08, 2024
SIALKOT  -  A District Coordination Com­mittee (DCC) Sialkot meet­ing was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain at the DC office committee room.

Members of Provincial As­sembly Muhammad Manshaul­lah Butt, Faisal Ikram, Naveed Ashraf, Tariq Subhani, Arshad Warraich, Khurram Virk and Rana Fiaz attended the meet­ing. The meeting discussed 16 road construction and repair projects in Sialkot district. 

In total, Rs2.152 billion would be spent on construction and re­pair of 226-km-long roads. The MPAs said most of Sialkot dis­trict roads were in a dilapidated condition and their construc­tion was their first priority. 

DC Muhammad Zulqarnain asked the MPAs for a list of pro­posed projects to improve road infrastructure on the instruc­tions of the Punjab government and said that the local authori­ties of C&W should perform their duties honestly and dili­gently to ensure quality of road construction and repair proj­ects and ensure that projects are sustainable.

SIALKOT UNIVERSITYHOLDS DANGAL EVENT

The Sports Dangal event was organised at the University of Sialkot (USKT), with the pres­ence of Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, chief guest Chair­man AirSial Muhammad Fazal Jilani, deans, directors, and fac­ulty members at the event.

The Culture Day showcased various traditions with fervent student participation and vi­brant performances, fostering companionship. 

Adrenaline-filled thrilling contests like musical chairs, tug-of-war, table tennis, bad­minton, hand wrestling, and e-gaming tournament were part of the celebrations.

Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani praised the university’s holis­tic development initiatives, and motivated aspiring athletes. 

VC USKT Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman urged stu­dents to pursue excellence with determination and motivated students, saying that active par­ticipation in sports was good for physical health and fitness. 

The event was concluded with the award of shields to guests as tokens of appreciation for their invaluable support.

