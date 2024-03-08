Sialkot DC discusses 16 road construction, repair projects

SIALKOT - A District Coordination Committee (DCC) Sialkot meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain at the DC office committee room.
Members of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Faisal Ikram, Naveed Ashraf, Tariq Subhani, Arshad Warraich, Khurram Virk and Rana Fiaz attended the meeting. The meeting discussed 16 road construction and repair projects in Sialkot district.
In total, Rs2.152 billion would be spent on construction and repair of 226-km-long roads. The MPAs said most of Sialkot district roads were in a dilapidated condition and their construction was their first priority.
DC Muhammad Zulqarnain asked the MPAs for a list of proposed projects to improve road infrastructure on the instructions of the Punjab government and said that the local authorities of C&W should perform their duties honestly and diligently to ensure quality of road construction and repair projects and ensure that projects are sustainable.
SIALKOT UNIVERSITYHOLDS DANGAL EVENT
The Sports Dangal event was organised at the University of Sialkot (USKT), with the presence of Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, chief guest Chairman AirSial Muhammad Fazal Jilani, deans, directors, and faculty members at the event.
The Culture Day showcased various traditions with fervent student participation and vibrant performances, fostering companionship.
Adrenaline-filled thrilling contests like musical chairs, tug-of-war, table tennis, badminton, hand wrestling, and e-gaming tournament were part of the celebrations.
Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani praised the university’s holistic development initiatives, and motivated aspiring athletes.
VC USKT Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman urged students to pursue excellence with determination and motivated students, saying that active participation in sports was good for physical health and fitness.
The event was concluded with the award of shields to guests as tokens of appreciation for their invaluable support.