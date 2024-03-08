Sindh Assembly passes resolution demanding ZAB be declared national hero

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD - Sindh Assembly Thurs­day passed a unani­mous resolution to affix word “Shaheed” before Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Speaking during the session, Chief Minister also demanded that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto be declared a national hero.

The provincial assem­bly, during the session, unanimously welcomed the historical opinion of the top court in the pres­idential reference filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari, seeking to revisit the death sen­tence of the first elected prime minister of Paki­stan — ZA Bhutto.

Subsequently, it also demanded the pro­vincial government to award political workers, and activists “Nishan-e-Zulfikar Ali Bhutto” for rendering sacrifices through their lives for democracy.

Speaking on the floor of the assembly, CM Shah stressed necessary amendments to the concerned laws to avoid such “atrocity” in the future after the top court also admitted “flaws” in the Bhutto case which led to his death sentence. He reiterated the demand, as per the resolution he tabled, to declare the late PPP founder a national democratic hero.

Justice done to ZA Bhutto after 44 years: PPP

Pakistan Peoples’s Party (PPP) yesterday said that after 44 years, justice has been served to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, by the Supreme Court.

Speaking at a joint news conference here, Sec­retary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi, along with PPP leaders Nadim Afzal Chan, Syed Sabtain Haider, and former MPA Zameen Khan said Asif Ali Zardari had sent a reference to the Supreme Court, which resulted in the decision after many years.

They said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto cannot come back, but history has been corrected. Faisal Karim Kundi said that Asif Ali Zardari will be successful in the presidential election on March 9.

“The desired votes are more than the required numbers for Asif Ali Zardari. Subsequently, Senate’s by-elections and general elections are on the hori­zon. There will be two Governors from the Pakistan Peoples Party. The process of forming the govern­ment is in its final stages,” Kundi said.

He said according to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, his mandate was stolen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the chaos is being created in Sindh. “Legislation is needed to stop election rigging so that there is no rigging in the future,” he added.

He said that the opposition should play its role in legislation in the parliament. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province cannot function without the federation. Where loans were taken for 9 years and now there is no money for salaries.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said that the alliance of Mau­lana and Imran Khan was a political miracle.

He said that the decision of the Supreme Court was an example in the history of the world.

He said that the PPP has not asked for a share in power from the PML-N. “We have become passive from power sharing. Now we are part of political consensus instead of power sharing. Because the people of Punjab have voted for the PML-N. And the PML-N government in Punjab is the democrat­ic right of the PML-N,” he added.