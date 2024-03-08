Friday, March 08, 2024
Six robbers wounded in four encounters held

March 08, 2024
KARACHI  -  Six robbers were held with arms and other valu­ables after separate police encounters in different localities of the metropolis on Thursday.

According to details, the first encounter took place in Landhi No 3 where two robbers Shaukat and Naseeb were injured and held with arms after exchange of fire with police.

Another robber was injured and held with arms, cell phone and cash in fire exchange in Sachal.

Near Liaqatabad railway crossing a robber identified as Saddam was injured and held after an encounter. Two robbers were held with arms and a motorcycle after exchange of fire with po­lice in North Nazimabad. Separate cases against the detainees were registered at respective police stations and investigations were underway.

