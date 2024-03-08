SJAL elects new office-bearers

LAHORE - The Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) conducted its general council meeting under the chairmanship of President Aqeel Ahmed. The meeting featured the unopposed election of office-bearers for the next two years.
The election process, overseen by a three-member committee consisting of Farrukh Atta Butt, Qayyum Zahid, and Asher Butt, concluded with Aqeel Ahmed being retained as the President, Yousaf Anjum as the Secretary, and Afzal Iftikhar as the Treasurer for the upcoming term.
Prominent figures in the sports community, including PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Selector Test Cricketer Wahab Riaz, POA President Abid Qadri, Secretary Khalid Mehmood, LRCA President Kh Nadeem Ahmed, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, officials of Pakistan Football Federation, officials, PHF, Lahore Press Club and other associations and federations extended their congratulations to the newly-elected body of SJAL.
During the meeting, President Aqeel Ahmed and Secretary Ch Ashraf presented a comprehensive performance report for the previous two-year period. Plans were discussed to strengthen SJAL’s social media platform to align with modern requirements. The meeting acknowledged and appreciated the services rendered by Secretary Ch Ashraf, Treasurer Ehtishamul Haque and Abubakar during the previous term.
A committee was also formed during the meeting to oversee the scrutiny and membership of SJAL members, ensuring transparency and adherence to organizational protocols.
Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and Lahore Region Cricket Association President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed in their notes extend congratulations to new SJAL officials. They extended best wishes to the SJAL. Aqeel Ahmed, Yusuf Anjum, and Afzal Iftikhar for their elections.
Chairman PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and good wishes to the officials on their unopposed election. He emphasized the crucial role of sports journalists in promoting sports, particularly cricket, and expressed hope for their continued positive contributions.
Both Mohsin Naqvi and Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration between cricket boards and sports journalists for the overall betterment of sports, particularly cricket. They expressed their commitment to maintaining regular contact and collaboration for transparency and effective communication.