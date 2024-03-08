SJAL elects new office-bearers

LAHORE - The Sports Journalists Associa­tion of Lahore (SJAL) conduct­ed its general council meeting under the chairmanship of President Aqeel Ahmed. The meeting featured the unop­posed election of office-bear­ers for the next two years.

The election process, over­seen by a three-member com­mittee consisting of Farrukh Atta Butt, Qayyum Zahid, and Asher Butt, concluded with Aqeel Ahmed being retained as the President, Yousaf Anjum as the Secretary, and Afzal If­tikhar as the Treasurer for the upcoming term.

Prominent figures in the sports community, including PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Selector Test Cricketer Wahab Riaz, POA President Abid Qadri, Secretary Khalid Mehmood, LRCA President Kh Nadeem Ahmed, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, offi­cials of Pakistan Football Fed­eration, officials, PHF, Lahore Press Club and other associa­tions and federations extended their congratulations to the newly-elected body of SJAL.

During the meeting, Presi­dent Aqeel Ahmed and Sec­retary Ch Ashraf presented a comprehensive performance report for the previous two-year period. Plans were dis­cussed to strengthen SJAL’s social media platform to align with modern requirements. The meeting acknowledged and appreciated the services rendered by Secretary Ch Ashraf, Treasurer Ehtishamul Haque and Abubakar during the previous term.

A committee was also formed during the meeting to oversee the scrutiny and membership of SJAL members, ensuring transparency and adherence to organizational protocols.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and Lahore Region Cricket As­sociation President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed in their notes extend congratulations to new SJAL officials. They extended best wishes to the SJAL. Aqeel Ahmed, Yusuf Anjum, and Afzal Iftikhar for their elections.

Chairman PCB, Mohsin Naq­vi, conveyed his heartfelt con­gratulations and good wishes to the officials on their unop­posed election. He emphasized the crucial role of sports jour­nalists in promoting sports, particularly cricket, and ex­pressed hope for their contin­ued positive contributions.

Both Mohsin Naqvi and Kha­waja Nadeem Ahmed empha­sized the importance of unity and collaboration between cricket boards and sports jour­nalists for the overall better­ment of sports, particularly cricket. They expressed their commitment to maintaining regular contact and collabora­tion for transparency and ef­fective communication.