Swindler gang busted, shops sealed

KHANEWAL - The local government exposed a scamming gang that was preying on citizens by assuring their reg­istration for the Chief Minister of Punjab’s Rama­zan Ration Package on Thursday. Taking action on reports of the special branch, AC Khanewal Naveed Ahmed alongwith his team raided at city area and busted the gang. The team got the swindlers ar­rested with the police concerned and sealed their shops. A case has been registered against the crim­inals, AC Naveed Ahmed said and added that the gang was charging cash from citizens in the name of Chief Minister Punjab’s Ramazan Ration Pack­age. He said that no one would be allowed to loot citizens at any cost, adding that stern action would be taken against the involved persons.