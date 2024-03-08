Friday, March 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Teaching children essential life skills crucial for overall development: Expert

APP
March 08, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  An expert in child development, Dr Babar Sal­eem stressed the importance of teaching crucial life skills to chil­dren at a young age to ensure their overall development and future achievements.

“Empowering kids to take on tasks independently, fostering confidence, resilience, and a sense of responsibility will serve them well throughout their lives,” Sal­eem told a private news channel.

From simple tasks like cooking basic meals to maintaining per­sonal hygiene, these foundational skills set the stage for a fulfilling and self-sufficient life, he added.

“Starting with tasks like cracking eggs and handling kitchen utensils safely lays the groundwork for au­tonomy. By gradually increasing complexity and responsibility in the kitchen, children learn to navi­gate challenges and develop prob­lem-solving skills”, Saleem main­tained.

Basant night in Gujranwala flouts ban on kite flying

He stressed empowering chil­dren to set goals and work to­wards them cultivates a sense of purpose and direction. “Teaching kids to break down their objec­tives into manageable tasks and adhere to deadlines fosters disci­pline and organization”, he added.

He said by keeping the children engaged and focused on achieving their aspirations, parents help in­still a sense of accountability and structure in their lives. Similarly, he said maintaining a clean and organized living space is not just about aesthetics — it is about pro­moting good hygiene habits and a healthy lifestyle. 

“Teaching children the impor­tance of cleaning up after them­selves in the kitchen and else­where reinforces responsibility and respect for their environment. These habits translate into other aspects of their lives, promoting overall well-being and self-care,” said Saleem.

CPO charge sheets ex SHO for giving benefit of doubt to accused in MPA Adnan murder case

The child development expert maintained that teaching children to sort, wash, and fold clothes not only contributes to household chores but also instills a sense of independence and competence. “Demonstrating proper care for different fabrics and garments teaches children to respect their belongings and take pride in their appearance”, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1709790501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024