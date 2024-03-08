Teaching children essential life skills crucial for overall development: Expert

ISLAMABAD - An expert in child development, Dr Babar Sal­eem stressed the importance of teaching crucial life skills to chil­dren at a young age to ensure their overall development and future achievements.

“Empowering kids to take on tasks independently, fostering confidence, resilience, and a sense of responsibility will serve them well throughout their lives,” Sal­eem told a private news channel.

From simple tasks like cooking basic meals to maintaining per­sonal hygiene, these foundational skills set the stage for a fulfilling and self-sufficient life, he added.

“Starting with tasks like cracking eggs and handling kitchen utensils safely lays the groundwork for au­tonomy. By gradually increasing complexity and responsibility in the kitchen, children learn to navi­gate challenges and develop prob­lem-solving skills”, Saleem main­tained.

He stressed empowering chil­dren to set goals and work to­wards them cultivates a sense of purpose and direction. “Teaching kids to break down their objec­tives into manageable tasks and adhere to deadlines fosters disci­pline and organization”, he added.

He said by keeping the children engaged and focused on achieving their aspirations, parents help in­still a sense of accountability and structure in their lives. Similarly, he said maintaining a clean and organized living space is not just about aesthetics — it is about pro­moting good hygiene habits and a healthy lifestyle.

“Teaching children the impor­tance of cleaning up after them­selves in the kitchen and else­where reinforces responsibility and respect for their environment. These habits translate into other aspects of their lives, promoting overall well-being and self-care,” said Saleem.

The child development expert maintained that teaching children to sort, wash, and fold clothes not only contributes to household chores but also instills a sense of independence and competence. “Demonstrating proper care for different fabrics and garments teaches children to respect their belongings and take pride in their appearance”, he added.