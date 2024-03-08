Title winner Malik accorded warm welcome

LAHORE - Rashid Malik, the esteemed for­mer captain of Pakistan’s Davis Cup team and recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, has once again made the nation proud by clinch­ing another title at the ITF Masters in Dubai. Malik, who has a remark­able history of winning numerous ITF seniors titles internationally, arrived back in Lahore to a heart­warming welcome led by friends, family, and notable sports figures. Among the welcoming party at Allama Iqbal International Air­port were Col Asif Dar (R), former Secretary and Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), celebrated international hockey player Naseem Qureshi, and Sohail Ma­lik and others. The group extended their congratu­lations with garlands and expressions of pride in Malik’s latest achieve­ment. PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao, in a statement, also felicitated Rashid Malik on his title triumph and wished him good luck for future events. Malik’s journey to victory saw him overcoming some of the world’s top senior players. In a dominant final performance, he dispatched Poland’s Andrzej Jer­makov with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 victory, earning him the ITF Masters title in Dubai. His triumph was met with widespread acclaim from peers and officials during the award ceremony, highlighting his enduring skill and competi­tiveness. In an exclusive conversa­tion with The Nation upon his re­turn, Malik shared his passionate vision for the future of tennis in Pakistan, emphasizing the crucial role of junior tennis development. “The foundation of junior tennis is essential for nurturing poten­tial talents who, with the right fa­cilities and guidance, can achieve greatness for our country,” Malik stated. He expressed optimism about the incoming federal and Punjab governments, hoping for a professional elevation of sports under their leadership. Malik plans to engage directly with prominent figures, including Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Mariam Nawaz, to address the challenges being faced by sports in Pakistan and to propose his strategies for success. Malik also issued a clarion call to the Pakistan Tennis Federation, urging a concentrated focus on junior tennis. He empha­sized the importance of his role in this endeavor and warned against any obstacles to his objectives. “Let me dedicate myself to ju­nior tennis development without hindrance. Anyone opposing this path will be met with resistance,” Malik firmly concluded.