Two drug peddlers arrested in Rangers-police operation

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence based opera­tion in Baldia Town Mawach Goth, arrested two wanted suspects, At­taullah and Adnan Khan, involved in drug trafficking and street crimes. According to the Rangers spokes­person on Thursday, the appre­hension of the suspects led to the recovery of two pistols along with ammunition, drugs, police T-shirts, and fake police cards. Suspect At­taullah is the ringleader of an inter-provincial drug smuggling group, sourcing drugs from Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and distributing them in various areas of Karachi through accomplices like Adnan Khan and other underage individuals.

The suspect used hefty amounts from various accounts to procure drugs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sending them to his associates.

During initial interrogation, Ad­nan confessed to using police T-shirts and fake cards for drug supply, while also being involved in mul­tiple instances of robbery and street crimes. Raids are underway to arrest other accomplices of the suspects.

The arrested suspects, along with weapons, ammunition, drugs, po­lice T-shirts, and fake cards, have been handed over to the police for further legal action.