Two Philippine crew among dead in Houthi missile attack

MANILA - Two Filipino crew mem­bers were among those killed in a missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi reb­els on a ship in the Gulf of Aden, the Philippine government said Thurs­day. Those killed in the attack on Wednesday appear to be first deaths resulting from Huthi at­tacks on merchant ves­sels transiting the key Red Sea trade route. “With great sadness, the Department of Migrant Workers confirms the deaths of two Filipino seafarers in the most recent attack by Houthi rebels on ships plying the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden,” the agency said in a statement. “We are also informed that two other Filipino crewmen were severely injured in the attack on their ship,” it added. Manila is liais­ing with the ship owners and its crewing agency “to ascertain the condi­tions of the rest of the ship’s crew” and to repa­triate them, the depart­ment said. An anti-ship ballistic missile struck the Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned M/V True Confidence, after which its crew reported “three fatalities, at least four injuries, of which three are in critical con­dition, and significant damage to the ship”, the US Central Command said in a statement. Huthi military spokes­man Yahya Saree wrote on social media that the True Confidence was tar­geted with missiles “after the ship’s crew rejected warning messages” from the rebels. Manila is still seeking the release of 17 Filipinos taken hos­tage by the Huthis in No­vember after the rebels seized their ship in the Red Sea.