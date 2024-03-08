Friday, March 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

UET Taxila crowned PM’s Youth Handball League champions

Staff Reporter
March 08, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  University of Engineer­ing and Technology (UET) Taxila crowned champi­ons of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Talent Hunt: Youth Sports League - Handball (Men) Provin­cial League. The event drew enthusiastic participation across five dynamic teams: Team Islamabad, Team Sa­kardu, Team Muzaffarabad, Team Mirpur, and Team Gilgit. Under the skilled stewardship of Akmal Hus­sain, Director Sports at UET Taxila’s Multi-Purpose Hall. The closing ceremony wel­comed Prof Dr Qaiser Uz Zaman Khan, the VC of UET Taxila, as the chief guest.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1709790501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024