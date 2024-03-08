UET Taxila crowned PM’s Youth Handball League champions

LAHORE - University of Engineer­ing and Technology (UET) Taxila crowned champi­ons of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Talent Hunt: Youth Sports League - Handball (Men) Provin­cial League. The event drew enthusiastic participation across five dynamic teams: Team Islamabad, Team Sa­kardu, Team Muzaffarabad, Team Mirpur, and Team Gilgit. Under the skilled stewardship of Akmal Hus­sain, Director Sports at UET Taxila’s Multi-Purpose Hall. The closing ceremony wel­comed Prof Dr Qaiser Uz Zaman Khan, the VC of UET Taxila, as the chief guest.