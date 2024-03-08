UET Taxila crowned PM’s Youth Handball League champions

LAHORE - University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila crowned champions of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Talent Hunt: Youth Sports League - Handball (Men) Provincial League. The event drew enthusiastic participation across five dynamic teams: Team Islamabad, Team Sakardu, Team Muzaffarabad, Team Mirpur, and Team Gilgit. Under the skilled stewardship of Akmal Hussain, Director Sports at UET Taxila’s Multi-Purpose Hall. The closing ceremony welcomed Prof Dr Qaiser Uz Zaman Khan, the VC of UET Taxila, as the chief guest.