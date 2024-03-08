UN FAO boosts food security skills in Pakistan

PESHAWAR - The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in Pakistan, in collaboration with domestic stakeholders, conducted a 9-day training workshop in Peshawar. The focus was on the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) for Acute Food Insecurity Analysis. Inayatullah Wasim, Secretary of the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department, attended as the chief guest.
Over 70 participants from various government ministries, NGOs, and UN partners, including the World Food Program, UNICEF, and UNWOMEN, joined the initiative. The workshop aimed to empower participants with enhanced skills and knowledge in IPC analysis, providing a comprehensive understanding of the food security landscape.
IPC, a collaborative initiative, utilizes internationally accepted scientific standards to assess the severity and scale of acute food insecurity. The goal is to offer decision-makers evidence-based analyses for emergency responses, as well as medium and long-term policy and programming.
Notable speakers, including FAO Representative Ms. Florence Rolle, WFP Country Director Ms. Coco Ushiyama, FAO Head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office Mr. Farrukh Toirov, and Asghar Jamali (PDMA Balochistan), highlighted the workshop’s importance. They emphasized its role in strengthening domestic capacities for food security analysis and addressing acute food insecurity challenges in vulnerable districts across three provinces of Pakistan.
The IPC for 2024 will cover 47 districts, specifically those prone to climate shocks and affected by floods in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.