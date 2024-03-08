UN FAO boosts food security skills in Pakistan

PESHAWAR - The Food and Agriculture Organiza­tion (FAO) of the United Nations in Pa­kistan, in collaboration with domestic stakeholders, conducted a 9-day train­ing workshop in Peshawar. The focus was on the Integrated Food Securi­ty Phase Classification (IPC) for Acute Food Insecurity Analysis. Inayatullah Wasim, Secretary of the Relief, Rehabil­itation, and Settlement Department, at­tended as the chief guest.

Over 70 participants from vari­ous government ministries, NGOs, and UN partners, including the World Food Program, UNICEF, and UNWOM­EN, joined the initiative. The work­shop aimed to empower participants with enhanced skills and knowledge in IPC analysis, providing a comprehen­sive understanding of the food securi­ty landscape.

IPC, a collaborative initiative, uti­lizes internationally accepted scien­tific standards to assess the severity and scale of acute food insecurity. The goal is to offer decision-makers evi­dence-based analyses for emergency responses, as well as medium and long-term policy and programming.

Notable speakers, including FAO Representative Ms. Florence Rolle, WFP Country Director Ms. Coco Ushi­yama, FAO Head of Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa office Mr. Farrukh Toirov, and As­ghar Jamali (PDMA Balochistan), highlighted the workshop’s impor­tance. They emphasized its role in strengthening domestic capacities for food security analysis and address­ing acute food insecurity challenges in vulnerable districts across three prov­inces of Pakistan.

The IPC for 2024 will cover 47 dis­tricts, specifically those prone to cli­mate shocks and affected by floods in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.