UN Security Council meeting raises alarm on ‘critical’ Haiti situation

PORTAUPRINCE - The UN Security Council expressed its concern over the deteriorating situation in violence-gripped Haiti on Thurs­day, as Washington ramped up pressure on absent Prime Minister Ariel Henry to secure a political settlement.

Armed gangs who control swaths of the country launched a coordinated effort to oust Henry last week, attacking the airport, prisons and police sta­tions, while threaten­ing a full-scale civil war. The United States on Wednesday called for Henry to take steps to “finalize a political ac­cord,” but did not urge his resignation -- a key demand of power­ful gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier.

In power since the 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moi­se, Henry was due to leave office in February but instead agreed to a power-sharing deal with the opposition until new elections are held. Cherizier warned Tuesday that the wors­ening chaos would lead to civil war and mass bloodshed unless Hen­ry stood down.

At least 15,000 people have fled the worst-hit parts of Port-au-Prince.

One displaced man told AFP on Wednesday that he had been forced to flee after a gang at­tack.

“In my case, I ran away from my house, abandoning everything I own,” Jhonnyy Des­mion said.

United Nations rights chief Volker Turk said Wednesday the situa­tion was “beyond unten­able” with 1,193 people killed countrywide this year by gang violence.

Malta’s UN ambas­sador Vanessa Frazier said that every Secu­rity Council member “shared the same con­cerns, that the security situation is obviously concerning.”

Amid the latest un­rest, Henry has been unable to return home.

He was in Kenya to push for the deploy­ment of a UN-backed multinational police mission to help stabi­lize his country when the attempt to oust him began.

“The situation re­quires” the deployment of a mission as soon as possible, Ecuador’s UN ambassador Jose Javier De La Gasca Lopez-Dominguez said.

Gunfire has shut down some flights at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, and Henry was denied permission to land in neighboring Dominican Republic on Tuesday.