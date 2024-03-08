Friday, March 08, 2024
United beat Kings to boost playoff hopes

Azhar Khan
March 08, 2024
LAHORE   -  Islamabad United showcased a stellar all-round performance to secure a crucial five-wicket win against Karachi Kings in the 24th clash of the HBL PSL 9 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday night. 

This victory not only elevated United’s position but signifi­cantly enhanced their prospects for the playoff stages. Chasing a target of 151, Islamabad United reached the goal with five wick­ets in hand and an extra eight balls to spare. The opening pair of Colin Munro and Alex Hales initially set the pace with a brisk start, gathering 39 runs before both batsmen were dismissed by Mir Hamza during the pow­erplay. 

In the wake of the early set­backs, Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha formed a resilient part­nership, contributing 58 runs for the third wicket. Agha’s in­nings concluded at 33 off 30 balls, a knock embellished with a boundary and a six, before be­ing caught behind off Blessing Muzarabani’s delivery in the 13th over. 

Shadab Khan, with a com­posed 34 off 26 balls, featuring four boundaries, remained the highest scorer for Islamabad United. Despite a minor hiccup, where United found themselves at 115/5 after 15.1 overs, Haid­er Ali and Faheem Ashraf com­bined forces in a decisive 36-run partnership to guide their team to victory. Haider’s unbeaten 26 off 16 balls was crucial in the penultimate over, showcasing his prowess with two boundar­ies and a six. 

Karachi Kings, batting first, set the stage with a total of 150/7, thanks to a valiant effort by Ki­eron Pollard, who top-scored with 39 off 28 deliveries, includ­ing three boundaries and an equal number of sixes. Despite a rocky start and losing key bats­men early in the innings, Pollard and James Vince managed a cru­cial 58-run partnership to stabi­lize their side’s innings. 

The bowling department saw Mir Hamza lead Karachi Kings with impressive figures of 3/41. For Islamabad United, Tymal Mills was the standout bowler, taking 3/34, while Faheem Ashraf’s economical spell of 2/16 in four overs played a piv­otal role in restricting the Kings.

Azhar Khan

