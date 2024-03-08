United beat Kings to boost playoff hopes

LAHORE - Islamabad United showcased a stellar all-round performance to secure a crucial five-wicket win against Karachi Kings in the 24th clash of the HBL PSL 9 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday night.
This victory not only elevated United’s position but significantly enhanced their prospects for the playoff stages. Chasing a target of 151, Islamabad United reached the goal with five wickets in hand and an extra eight balls to spare. The opening pair of Colin Munro and Alex Hales initially set the pace with a brisk start, gathering 39 runs before both batsmen were dismissed by Mir Hamza during the powerplay.
In the wake of the early setbacks, Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha formed a resilient partnership, contributing 58 runs for the third wicket. Agha’s innings concluded at 33 off 30 balls, a knock embellished with a boundary and a six, before being caught behind off Blessing Muzarabani’s delivery in the 13th over.
Shadab Khan, with a composed 34 off 26 balls, featuring four boundaries, remained the highest scorer for Islamabad United. Despite a minor hiccup, where United found themselves at 115/5 after 15.1 overs, Haider Ali and Faheem Ashraf combined forces in a decisive 36-run partnership to guide their team to victory. Haider’s unbeaten 26 off 16 balls was crucial in the penultimate over, showcasing his prowess with two boundaries and a six.
Karachi Kings, batting first, set the stage with a total of 150/7, thanks to a valiant effort by Kieron Pollard, who top-scored with 39 off 28 deliveries, including three boundaries and an equal number of sixes. Despite a rocky start and losing key batsmen early in the innings, Pollard and James Vince managed a crucial 58-run partnership to stabilize their side’s innings.
The bowling department saw Mir Hamza lead Karachi Kings with impressive figures of 3/41. For Islamabad United, Tymal Mills was the standout bowler, taking 3/34, while Faheem Ashraf’s economical spell of 2/16 in four overs played a pivotal role in restricting the Kings.