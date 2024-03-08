US wants productive, peaceful talks between Pakistan, India

UNITED NATIONS - The United States would welcome “productive and peaceful relationship” between India and Pakistan, State De­partment Spokesperson Mat­thew Miller said Wednesday, but made it clear that the pace, scope, and character of any di­alogue was a matter for the two countries to determine. Miller made this statement while responding to a ques­tion from a Pakistani journalist on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of congratula­tions to the newly-elected Pa­kistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on taking the oath of of­fice for his second term. “We, of course, welcome the (In­dian) prime minister’s state­ment. The United States values its relationship with both In­dia and Pakistan, and we want to see them have a produc­tive and peaceful relationship,” Miller told his daily news brief­ing. “We would welcome pro­ductive and peaceful talks be­tween India and Pakistan, but the pace, scope, and character of any dialogue is a matter for India and Pakistan to deter­mine,” he said in response to another question. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi congratu­lated his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif on taking his oath on Monday.