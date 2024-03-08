Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD - Taking cognizance of a large number of complaints of mal-administration and mismanagement against the Islamabad Airport authorities, an Inspection Team headed by a Senior Advisor visited the Islamabad Airport today on the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi. The Inspection Team met the passengers there and listened to their complaints besides issuing on the spot instructions to the authorities concerned for their prompt redressal. The team submitted its report to the Federal Ombudsman today.
The Wafaqi Mohtasib has instructed the relevant authorities to facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis in all respects and directed the Federal Agencies deputed at the OWFDs to take all necessary steps proactively in this regard.
The Team visited various sections of the Airport lounges in addition to the luggage area, Immigration and other counters and noted that predominant number of complaints relate to the delays in immigration and unnecessary procedures amounting to intimidation by the officials of the Customs, FIA and ASF deployed there. It was also observed that a majority of the complaints of the Overseas Pakistanis relate to missing luggage and late delivery of their belongings at the Airport. The Inspection Team also looked into the pace of implementation of the recommendations made to the authorities during their previous visits.
It may be recalled that the Inspection Team during its last visit to the facility, recommended that the ANF, ASF & Customs search desks may be unified in order to save precious time of the passengers and to work under the surveillance of Close Circuit cameras in addition to fixing bill boards in Urdu and English for facilitating the passengers.