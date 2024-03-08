Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD - Taking cognizance of a large number of complaints of mal-ad­ministration and mismanagement against the Islamabad Airport authorities, an In­spection Team headed by a Senior Advi­sor visited the Islamabad Airport today on the directions of the Wafaqi Mohta­sib, Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi. The Inspec­tion Team met the passengers there and listened to their complaints besides issu­ing on the spot instructions to the author­ities concerned for their prompt redres­sal. The team submitted its report to the Federal Ombudsman today.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib has instructed the relevant authorities to facilitate the Over­seas Pakistanis in all respects and direct­ed the Federal Agencies deputed at the OWFDs to take all necessary steps proac­tively in this regard.

The Team visited various sections of the Airport lounges in addition to the luggage area, Immigration and other counters and noted that predominant number of com­plaints relate to the delays in immigration and unnecessary procedures amounting to intimidation by the officials of the Customs, FIA and ASF deployed there. It was also ob­served that a majority of the complaints of the Overseas Pakistanis relate to missing luggage and late delivery of their belong­ings at the Airport. The Inspection Team also looked into the pace of implementa­tion of the recommendations made to the authorities during their previous visits.

It may be recalled that the Inspection Team during its last visit to the facility, recommended that the ANF, ASF & Cus­toms search desks may be unified in or­der to save precious time of the passen­gers and to work under the surveillance of Close Circuit cameras in addition to fix­ing bill boards in Urdu and English for fa­cilitating the passengers.