World dangerously ignoring India’s shift towards Hindu Rashtra: Gen Zubair

ISLAMABAD - Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Commit­tee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat (retd), issued a warning yesterday regarding the global underesti­mation of India’s transition into a Hindu Rashtra. He emphasized that this oversight could significantly endanger peace and stability, not only in South Asia but globally.

“Many countries are downplaying the emergence of India as a Hindu Rashtra, which carries serious im­plications for peace and stability in South Asia and beyond,” stated Gen (R) Zubair Mahmood Hayat, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Commit­tee of Pakistan.

These views were expressed during the opening session of the 9th Workshop on Strategic Stability, hosted by the Center for International Strategic Stud­ies (CISS) in Islamabad, in collaboration with the In­ternational Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London. The workshop focused on the latest discus­sions surrounding global and regional strategic sta­bility, including the impact of emerging disruptive technologies. It attracted participation from think tank professionals, foreign policy experts, diplomats, academics, and students.

Gen Zubair highlighted that India was engaging in sophisticated hybrid warfare under the banner of a strategic autonomy posture, and he also pointed out that India was operating the world’s most rapidly ex­panding nuclear program.

In his concluding keynote, Former Director Gen­eral of the Strategic Plans Division (SPD), Lt Gen (R) Nadeem Zaki Manj, discussed the shift in the inter­national geopolitical landscape towards a multipo­lar system characterized by significant power com­petition, which could potentially escalate into confrontation.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s stance on Full Spec­trum Deterrence (FSD) aligns with the broader prin­ciple of Credible Minimum Deterrence (CMD).

The workshop concluded with CISS Executive Di­rector Amb Ali Sarwar Naqvi emphasizing the crit­ical need for enhanced dialogue and diplomacy to mitigate the growing distrust and lack of cooperation among major powers, further complicated by the ad­vent of emerging technologies.

The IISS delegation included Antoine Levesques, Desmond Bowen, Ben Barry, William Alberque, Julia Voo, and Timothy Wright. Other speakers at the event were Ambassador Zamir Akram, Dr. Zafar Khan, Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Dr. Rizwana Abbasi, and Dr. Wa­seem Qutab.