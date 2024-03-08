World dangerously ignoring India’s shift towards Hindu Rashtra: Gen Zubair

ISLAMABAD - Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat (retd), issued a warning yesterday regarding the global underestimation of India’s transition into a Hindu Rashtra. He emphasized that this oversight could significantly endanger peace and stability, not only in South Asia but globally.
“Many countries are downplaying the emergence of India as a Hindu Rashtra, which carries serious implications for peace and stability in South Asia and beyond,” stated Gen (R) Zubair Mahmood Hayat, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan.
These views were expressed during the opening session of the 9th Workshop on Strategic Stability, hosted by the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) in Islamabad, in collaboration with the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London. The workshop focused on the latest discussions surrounding global and regional strategic stability, including the impact of emerging disruptive technologies. It attracted participation from think tank professionals, foreign policy experts, diplomats, academics, and students.
Gen Zubair highlighted that India was engaging in sophisticated hybrid warfare under the banner of a strategic autonomy posture, and he also pointed out that India was operating the world’s most rapidly expanding nuclear program.
In his concluding keynote, Former Director General of the Strategic Plans Division (SPD), Lt Gen (R) Nadeem Zaki Manj, discussed the shift in the international geopolitical landscape towards a multipolar system characterized by significant power competition, which could potentially escalate into confrontation.
He reaffirmed that Pakistan’s stance on Full Spectrum Deterrence (FSD) aligns with the broader principle of Credible Minimum Deterrence (CMD).
The workshop concluded with CISS Executive Director Amb Ali Sarwar Naqvi emphasizing the critical need for enhanced dialogue and diplomacy to mitigate the growing distrust and lack of cooperation among major powers, further complicated by the advent of emerging technologies.
The IISS delegation included Antoine Levesques, Desmond Bowen, Ben Barry, William Alberque, Julia Voo, and Timothy Wright. Other speakers at the event were Ambassador Zamir Akram, Dr. Zafar Khan, Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Dr. Rizwana Abbasi, and Dr. Waseem Qutab.