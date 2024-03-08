World Women's Day today: Uplift linked to their empowerment

Like other countries of the world, Pakistan is also set to observe International Women’s Day on Friday (today).

Women’s rights organisations and civil society will organise seminars and debates to highlight the significance of the day and the sacrifices of those who fought for the rights of women against all odds and adversities.

The speakers will pay homage to the brave women who took part in Pakistan Movement and the advancement of the country after its emergence.

A country could not make progress by leaps and bounds without the participation of women in running government affairs and their economic empowerment.

According to World Bank data from 2018, Pakistan’s female population was 48.54 percent, indicating a sizeable demographic presence.

According to Digital Portal, the number of women has increased significantly over time, from 31.1 million in 1974 to 119 million in 2023, making it up to 49.6 percent of the entire population.

Women between the ages of 15 and 25 have a literacy rate of 65 percent, but their employment rate is just 20.65 percent, which emphasises the need for changes in this area.

In line with the UNFPA, Pakistan’s Vision 2025 highlights five aspects of women’s empowerment: their rights, choices, opportunities, and impact on social change.

Pakistani women have significantly advanced in a variety of sectors, including sports, journalism, entrepreneurship, politics, the military and bureaucracy.

They have also made significant contributions to the growth of their country. Pakistan is one of the Muslim world’s leading nations in terms of women’s political engagement, with designated seats for women in the National Assembly and a noteworthy 22 percent representation.

In addition, women have achieved notable positions in the armed forces and gained international acclaim for their vital contributions to UN peacekeeping operations.

Pakistani women have had a significant worldwide effect in the fields of the arts, exploration, and law, among other fields, demonstrating their achievements that transcend national boundaries.