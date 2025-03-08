12-year-old girl sexually assaulted

Vehari - A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in the limits of Vehari’s Thana Sadar, Chak No. 222/EB.

The girl, a resident of Pir Panon 222/EB, was returning home from work when she was allegedly assaulted by Khalid Mahmood and an unknown person at gunpoint. After the girl’s cries for help, local residents rushed her to the District Headquarter Hospital, where medical reports confirmed the assault.

The police have registered a case and begun an investigation. According to sources, two suspects have been arrested, but DSP Sadar Ashraf Tabassum refused to comment on the matter. The victim’s family alleges that the police are trying to cover up the case and are being harassed. They have appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to take notice and provide justice.

On the other hand, people are saying that in this crime, both the boy and the girl are looking guilty.

MURDER SUSPECT OF TEENAGER HELD

The suspect who staged the drama of murdering and throwing a 16-year-old abducted girl into a canal has been arrested, and the missing girl has also been recovered. After 36 hours of continuous efforts, the police dramatically recovered the abducted girl from Phool Nagar. According to the police spokesperson, on March 4, the Sheikh Fazil police station received a report of the abduction of 16-year-old Aliza, and a case was registered immediately.

The DPO, Mansoor Aman, formed a team led by SHO Sheikh Fazil Ahmed Kamran to trace the girl. During the investigation, the police interrogated various suspicious individuals, including a person named Ahmed alias Abrar, who was accompanying the plaintiff’s party to find the girl. When Ahmed was questioned, he claimed to have no knowledge of the incident. However, after expanding the scope of the investigation and using modern technology and human intelligence, Ahmed was re-arrested and confessed to murdering Aliza and throwing her into a canal.A five-hour-long search operation was conducted in the canal by Rescue 1122, but no dead body was found. During further interrogation, Ahmed again lied, saying he had sent Aliza to Lahore. However, when the police team reached Bhay Phairo, they successfully recovered 16-year-old Aliza and handed her over to her father. The police have arrested the suspect and initiated legal proceedings. The local community has praised the police’s efforts and expressed their gratitude.