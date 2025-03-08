The theme for International Women’s Day 2025—‘Accelerate Action’—calls for collective action to accelerate gender equality. It is a reminder that progress does not happen in isolation; it requires societies to step forward in solidarity and dismantle barriers that prevent women from reaching their full potential.

In Pakistan, the urgency of this message cannot be overstated. Women make up nearly half the population, yet their contributions remain undervalued, their opportunities restricted, and their safety often compromised. From economic participation to political representation, from access to education to protection under the law, systemic challenges continue to impede the path to true inclusion. The country cannot afford to ignore the cost of this inequality—progress remains incomplete when half the population is held back.

That said, Pakistan has no shortage of women who have defied odds and rewritten narratives. Whether in politics, business, sports, or science, trailblazers have time and again demonstrated that talent knows no gender. Yet, these successes, while inspiring, remain exceptions rather than the norm. The real challenge lies in ensuring that empowerment is not a privilege of a select few but a reality for women across socio-economic backgrounds.

Token gestures and one-off initiatives will not suffice. Systemic change—through policy reforms, legal protections, and societal shifts—is the only way forward. Women in Pakistan do not need empty slogans; they need action that ensures safety, financial independence, and equal representation. International Women’s Day serves as a moment of reflection, but what happens beyond the speeches and hashtags will determine whether inclusion remains a distant ideal or an achievable reality.